Man poses as utility worker to get inside Newnan woman’s home, steal from her, police say

Police say a man pretended to be a utility worker to get in to a woman’s home and steal from her.

Newnan police said Taylor Scott English, 29, who also goes by Taylor Orr, posed as an employee of Newnan Utilities to gain the trust of an elderly citizen and then got inside her home.

Once inside, he stole an undisclosed amount of money from the 80-year-old retiree’s purse, police said.

Police are now searching for English, who they said may have a substance abuse issue and is known to frequent Carrollton.

Police described English as 5 foot 9 inches tall and 185 pounds.

He’s wanted on charges of burglary and exploitation of elder persons.