Man poses as utility worker to steal cash from 91-year-old Holland Township resident

HOLLAND TWP. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a more direct scam, in which "utility workers" gain entry to homes by threatening large fines, then steal cash.

Deputies from OCSO responded to such an incident Tuesday, Dec. 12, around 1 p.m. off Mary Ann Street in Holland Township.

According to an investigation, a man identifying himself as a utility worker made contact with the 91-year-old resident of the home. He said he needed to come inside to test the water for lead. When the resident questioned him, the "worker" threatened him with a large fine.

In the end, the suspect worked his way into the home and turned on the shower and bathroom sink to "check the water." While the resident was with him, police believe a second suspect entered the home and stole cash inside a bedroom. Both suspects left the area before the resident realized he'd been victimized.

OCSO reminds residents that utility companies should have markings on their vehicles, plus lanyards or other proper identification.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact OCSO or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

