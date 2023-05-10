Man posing as ICE official sexually assaulted child, officials say. He’s prison-bound

A 66-year-old man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after posing as an immigration officer and sexually assaulting a 7-year-old, Colorado officials said.

Kenneth Dean Lee was sentenced on May 8 in Arapahoe County for sexually assaulting a child, according to a news release by the District Attorney 18th Judicial District. The punishment came 18 months after his release from prison on charges of other sexual assaults.

In December 2021, Lee, who was on parole with prior convictions of child molestation, went to an apartment complex in Aurora and told a family he was an immigration official, according to the release. He told the two adults he needed to speak with their 7-year-old daughter “alone in her bedroom.”

After five minutes, Lee left the apartment and the child told her mother that she had been sexually assaulted, officials said.

Video of the complex showed a man, later identified as Lee, getting into a Dodge Grand Caravan, the release said. Lee’s ankle monitor confirmed that he was at the apartment complex during the time of the assault.

Lee had been found guilty of three separate sex crimes between 2010 and 2011, according to the release.

In 2010, he went to a 9-year–old girl’s home — posing as an immigration official — and told her family that he needed to talk to the child. He sexually assaulted her in the bedroom, officials said.

In 2011, Lee went to the home of a 12-year-old girl and posed as a doctor that needed “to perform an exam,” the release said. In the same year, Lee went to the home of a 22-year-old woman, posed as an immigration doctor again and sexually assaulted her.

“Based on the facts surrounding this case and previous criminal cases, this defendant targeted immigrant and refugee families and victimized women and children who had no idea they were letting a dangerous predator into their homes,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Gary Dawson said in the release. “I can only hope this new prison sentence will actually keep Mr. Lee behind bars for the rest of his life so he will not be able to victimize anyone else in our community.”

Lee pleaded guilty to charges of sexual assault on a child, burglary and sexual exploitation of a child, officials said.

Aurora is about 10 miles east of Denver.

