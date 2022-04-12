Man posing as nurse is shot to death after breaking into Texas home, cops say

A man pretending to be a health care worker was gunned down after breaking into a Texas home, Houston police told news outlets.

It started with a knock at the door just before midnight on Monday, April 11, the Houston Chronicle reported.

An older woman who lived at the southeast Houston home looked outside and saw a man dressed as a nurse, KHOU reported. He tried to talk his way in, but it didn’t work.

When the disguise failed, the fake nurse apparently dropped the facade and began forcing his way inside, KTRK reported. The woman called her son, who lives close by.

When the woman’s son arrived, the front door was broken open and the man was inside the house. The son shot and killed the intruder, police told outlets.

The incident is under investigation.

