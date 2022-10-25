Man posing as police breaks into woman’s home and sexually assaults her, AL cops say

A man posed as police to force his way into a woman’s home, Alabama police say. He still hasn’t been identified.

Loxley police said they are searching for the man who is accused of posing as a police officer to break into a 49-year-old woman’s home and assault her on Thursday, Oct. 20.

The woman told officers she heard a man knocking on her door and shouting “police” shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday, police said. As she went to open the front door, a man “forced his way inside,” hitting her in the head with a bat before sexually assaulting her, police said.

He is described as a white man in his early- to mid-40s with dark hair in a tight cut, according to police. He is estimated to be between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall, and he has an earring in his right ear and a Jesus fish tattoo on his lower left forearm.

Loxley Police Department said its investigation is ongoing.

Loxley is about 40 miles northwest of Pensacola, Florida.

