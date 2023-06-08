Man posing as police officer fires gun at pair of military helicopters in Lakewood

A Pierce County man is facing charges after firing a stolen gun at a pair of military helicopters above American Lake in Lakewood, all while posing as a police officer.

Witnesses say Andre Wright Jr. shot off two rounds at two Chinook helicopters from Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Wednesday evening. The choppers were performing low-level exercises over the lake at the time.

Police found a stolen Glock on Wright, as well as “two metal ‘security’ badges, and handcuffs that were in a holster.”

“The defendant had a ‘detailed story’ about how he was a Lakewood police officer with the Special Operations Unit,” charging documents said. “He also claimed to be a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy, indicating that he was the ‘air commander’ of their helicopter unit, and was also the commander of an airborne military unit.”

Wright is a former convicted felon and isn’t allowed to have a gun.

He’s now being charged with first degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm.



