Man posted child porn ‘menu’ on Snapchat, California cops say. More victims possible

A 20-year-old man accused of selling explicit images of children online and sexually assaulting a 10-year-old now faces charges, according to California officials.

And police fear there might be more victims.

Victor Manuel Avalos, Jr. of Oxnard is accused of going online and obtaining child pornography before posting it under a “menu” on Snapchat for personal profit, according to a news release from the Ventura County District Attorney.

The investigation started after officials got tips that someone had posted child sexual abuse material of a teenage girl on the popular photo messaging app, officials said.

Avalos is also accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old.

Police believe there are additional victims and ask anyone who’s been in contact with Snapchat user “Rhythmic” to call their local law enforcement.

Avalos was charged with unlawful acts with a child, lewd acts with a child, causing minors to engage in commercial sex acts and distributing child sexual abuse material, among other charges, according to the release.

Avalos is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16 and remains held without bail.

Oxnard is about 60 miles west of downtown Los Angeles.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please call 911.

To report potential trafficking situations, you can contact the national hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or chat with the online hotline.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

