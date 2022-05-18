Man who posted 'Soviet Moscow' stickers found guilty

May 18—A 20-year-old Moscow man who put "Soviet Moscow" stickers on city of Moscow properties in 2020 was found guilty Monday.

Rory Wilson was ordered to pay $257.50 in fines and fees, $186.80 in restitution and be on unsupervised probation for 90 days. Prosecuting Attorney Liz Warner said Wilson is also required to write an essay to the court about legal protests as part of his sentence.

Rory Wilson was found guilty of one count of posting on fences, buildings and poles on public property without consent following a two-day jury trial in Latah County Magistrate Court.

Wilson, his juvenile brother, and his father, Nathan Wilson, were charged in October 2020 with the misdemeanor count. Rory and Nathan Wilson pleaded not guilty. Nathan Wilson's case is still pending.

After subpoenas, motions, orders and several other actions over the subsequent months, Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall on June 18 denied Rory and Nathan Wilson's motions to dismiss the charges.

The Daily News reported in July that, according to Marshall's written decision, which included the facts of the case, Moscow police officers were dispatched to a report of two males placing "Soviet Moscow" stickers in the early morning hours of Oct. 6, 2020, in downtown Moscow. Officers made contact with Rory Wilson and his younger brother, who both informed officers they placed stickers, including on signs and poles, as a form of legal protest.

The court documents said Rory Wilson carried a pail containing red vinyl stickers displaying a hammer and sickle symbol akin to the USSR flag with the words "Soviet Moscow" or "Soviet Moscow: Enforced Because We Care."

The stickers appeared to mock the city's "Mask Moscow: Enforced Because We Care" signs that were placed on the edges of town during the city's face covering and social distancing order.

Officers searched the area and found "Soviet Moscow" stickers on city property and private property, the documents said.

Nathan Wilson informed officers he was aware his sons were going to put up the stickers but encouraged them not to place them on private property.

In March 2021, the Daily News reported that Nathan Wilson made the "Soviet Moscow" stickers, which is why he was charged, according to Doug Wilson, pastor at Christ Church in Moscow, father of Nathan Wilson and grandfather of Rory Wilson and his brother.

Doug Wilson said the sticker posting was an expression of free speech, adding that criticizing the actions of the government is legal.

"It's political speech, free speech," Doug Wilson said.