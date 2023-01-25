Man posted tiger cub for sale on social media, Arizona cops say. Then police saw it

A man was arrested after listing a tiger cub for sale on social media, Arizona police said.

Police learned of a tiger cub put up for sale on Jan. 23, according to a news release from the Phoenix Police Department.

When officers first contacted the man, he offered to sell the cub for $25,000, according to court documents, The Arizona Republic reported. Officers negotiated the price down to $20,000.

Officers later served a search warrant at a home in Phoenix and rescued the cub, police said.

While serving the warrant, officers also found other animals at the home, including “baby snapping turtles and a baby American Alligator,” police said.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is caring for the animals, the police department said.

The 25-year-old was booked into jail on counts of “possession of live wildlife and game and fish violations,” according to a Jan. 24 Facebook post from police.

