Man posts catalytic converter for sale — but forgot to hide his meth, Missouri cops say

It wasn’t the selling of a catalytic converter that got a Missouri man in trouble with authorities, but rather what was included in the man’s listing photo.

A “large bag of meth” — along with a syringe and spoon on the background coffee table — was spotted in the photo as shared by the Stone County Sheriff’s Office.

In the Facebook post, Sheriff Doug Rader said one of his county’s “finer citizens” alerted him to the post on Facebook Marketplace. He then asked a detective to investigate.

On Wednesday, authorities showed up at the man’s house with a warrant to search his home.

“You can imagine his surprise!!” Rader wrote. “He still had 48 grams of meth and a pistol that he is forbidden to own!”

The man was arrested, Rader said, and his catalytic converters are no longer for sale.

“Take note, if you are selling items on social media, make sure your drugs are not in the background,” Rader said.

The Reeds Spring man who posted the photo was charged with trafficking drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to KY3. He is a convicted felon and has “convictions for resisting arrest, third-degree domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance, and endangering the welfare of a child among others.”

Stone County is in the southwest part of Missouri, near Branson

