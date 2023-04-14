Man posts videos with teenager on OnlyFans before fatal shooting, Washington cops say

A 19-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting another man after he was confronted over accusations that he posted “intimate” videos to his OnlyFans, police in Washington said.

Kajali Alijah Camara was confronted by a teenage girl, who told police the two had dated, and her friends just before 9 p.m. April 5 at at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle, police said in a probable cause statement.

The girl told police she had dated Camara for about two weeks.

Her PlayStation later disappeared and she saw Camara had posted “intimate videos of their relationship” to his OnlyFans, police said.

When the teen tried to reach out to Camara to remove the videos, she couldn’t because he had blocked her on social media, police said.

So the teen and her three friends, including 27-year-old Anthoni Orozco, went to confront Camara over her missing game console and the videos, police said.

At the time, Camara thought he was meeting someone else and became “enraged” when he saw the teen at the high school, according to police.

One witness told police they saw Camara grab the teen’s wrist and point a gun at her.

Orozco stood between the two and said “chill out,” the witness told police.

Camara then shot Orozco in the abdomen, police said. Witnesses reported that he also pointed his gun at another witness and pulled the trigger, but it didn’t fire, police said.

Officers “began rendering lifesaving aid” to Orozco and he was taken to a hospital, police said. He was later pronounced dead.

Camara left the scene and was arrested April 7 on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree assault.

Soldier secretly recorded sex with women and posted the videos on OnlyFans, NC cops say

‘Scandalous’ toe bean photos for donations? Kansas Humane Society calls it ‘OnlyPaws’

Man drove 400 miles to stalk OnlyFans model, WI court docs say. ‘I was ten feet away’