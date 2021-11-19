Man pours boiling water on sleeping woman, infant in Hartford, police say

A Hartford man faces felony charges after he poured boiling water on a woman and a baby, police say.

Tiston Ellis, 25, of Farmington Avenue, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree assault, a Class B felony; risk of injury to a child, a Class C felony and first-degree reckless endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning, when the woman and infant were sleeping, police say. They suffered first and second-degree burns.

Police would not release any more information because of the domestic nature of the incident.

Ellis was in custody at the Hartford Correctional Center on $500,000 bail Friday, prison records show.

He is due in Superior Court in Hartford Dec. 2.

