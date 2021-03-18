Man Pours Unknown Liquid on Asian Woman in NYC, Tells Her ‘Go Back to China’

Ryan General
·1 min read

A 41-year-old Asian woman was picking up some packages in Midtown, Manhattan on Monday evening when she was suddenly attacked by a younger man. The suspect approached the victim before 7 p.m. as she was bending to pick her packages up on Eighth Ave. at W. 37th St., reports NY Daily News. He reportedly poured an unknown liquid on the woman’s neck and on her packages and then yelled “Go back to China” at her. The still-unidentified man fled immediately after the attack. According to local authorities, the woman was not physically injured after the incident. She reported the attack to local police at the 1st Precinct station house in lower Manhattan. The NYPD’s Asian Hate Crime Task Force, which is investigating the incident, described the suspect as a thin, 6-foot-tall Black man in his 20s. The unprovoked attack happened a day before the massage parlor shooting in Georgia that left six Asian women dead along with two others, as NextShark previously reported. The suspect, Robert Aaron Long, 21, is charged with eight counts of murder, one count of aggravated assault and no bond. Do you have a hate incident to report? Help us document the recent rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans by going to STOP AAPI HATE to report an incident. Please stay safe out there. Feature Image via Reuters

