Man pretends to buy diapers at Family Dollar, robs cashier at gunpoint, MPD says

A man faked buying diapers at a Family Dollar, to rob a cashier at gunpoint.

On Apr. 5, at approximately 9 PM, Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a robbery at a Family Dollar in the 4700 block of Millbranch Road.

The man approached the counter, pretending to buy diapers.

The suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the employees to open the register and safe, police said.

Police also said the man took an unknown amount of money, before fleeing the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium to dark complexion, wearing a pink, blue, and white ball cap, a blue medical face mask, a black hoodie, and black jeans.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

