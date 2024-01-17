Man previously arrested in 'Goons' attack in Gilbert arrested in Mesa teen attack

An 18-year-old arrested in connection with a teen attack in Gilbert has been arrested in a similar attack in Mesa.

Mesa police announced Wednesday the arrest of Christopher Fantastic in a May 29, 2023, attack on another teen. He was booked on an aggravated assault charge. A 17-year-old tied to the Preston Lord homicide investigation and other assaults was arrested last week in the attack.

Police responded to a park near Val Vista Drive and Pueblo Avenue for reports of a fight involving 30 and 40 kids and young adults, police said. Officers saw multiple people scatter when they arrived. Those who remained and spoke with police said nothing about a fight.

A video clip less than 10 seconds long shows a crowd of teenagers around a boy on the ground. The boy is being hit repeatedly by a teen standing over him. As the strikes continue, another boy steps into the frame and stomps on the victim.

A report was not filed with Mesa police until Jan. 4 when a man reported his stepson was the victim of the assault, police said.

Last week, Fantastic was arrested in connection with an Aug. 18 attack at the Gilbert In-N-Out Burger. Gilbert police also arrested Aris Arredondo, 18, and two juveniles. Court records state police went to one of the suspect's homes the night of the attack, and another suspect wore the victim's stolen shoes for months.

Fantastic's Mesa arrest is the eighth so far — spread across seven individuals — related to teen violence in the southeast Valley.

The arrests followed an investigation by The Arizona Republic that found the "Gilbert Goons," a gang of mostly affluent teenagers, had engaged in a string of attacks on other teens in the southeast Valley for more than a year.

Most attacks occurred in Gilbert. Parents, students and community activists say members of the Goons were involved in the Oct. 28 fatal beating of Lord, 16, at a Halloween party in Queen Creek.

One Goon arrested last week told police he was associated with the group and that the moniker was created in a Snapchat group chat, court records state.

Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg said officers had never connected the attacks because victims did not specifically mention the gang. Victims since have referred to their attackers as being associated with the Goons, according to the department. Gilbert police have opened multiple investigations related to what officials there describe as "teen violence" cases.

Gilbert police have nine active investigations related to teen violence, according to the department's website. Four are reopened investigations. The others were previously unreported.

Elena Santa Cruz is a criminal justice reporter for The Republic. Reach her at elena.santacruz@gannett.com or 480-466-2265. Follow her on X @ecsantacruz3.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 18-year-old arrested in second 'Gilbert Goons' attack