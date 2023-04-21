Man who previously ran for Pittsburgh City Council charged with rape, 11 Investigates confirms

11 Investigates has confirmed that a man who previously ran for Pittsburgh City Council has been charged with rape.

According to court documents, Kierran Young, 30, is facing multiple charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

On 11 at 11, we’re breaking down the details that just came into our newsroom.

Court documents said the alleged victim stated she spent time with Young downtown before going back to his apartment in October 2022. The woman told police she felt comfortable going there because she has known Young for a long time and that she “still considers him a brother.”

After the woman helped Young with cleaning tasks, she told police that Young began saying strange things to her, such as, “I’m really jealous of your husband because he has you.”

The alleged victim said she did not think anything of the comments at first and would deflect the conversation, but eventually said, “You know I’m married, I don’t like you like that.”

Police said the woman claimed Young pushed her against a wall and kissed her without her consent before sexually assaulting her.

In 2019, Young ran to represent the ninth district on Pittsburgh’s City Council, 11 Investigates confirmed. In February of this year, he announced he was going to run again, but withdrew his candidacy later in the month.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Allegheny County police investigate death of male found in drainage tunnel ‘Rapid unscheduled disassembly’: SpaceX Starship explodes after test flight launch Woman charged after Waste Management driver hit by car in Mount Lebanon VIDEO: Elizabeth Forward High School teachers say students, staff getting sick after return to building DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts