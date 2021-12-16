Man with prior sexual assault convictions sentenced for sexually abusing teen in Whatcom

A man already on supervised release for sexually assaulting two 14-year-olds was sentenced to 3½ years in prison Thursday for grooming and sexually abusing a 13-year-old in Whatcom County.

Kamron Dylan Duane Cooper received a 42-month prison sentence and 15 years supervised release for sexual abuse of a minor during his sentencing hearing Dec. 16 in U.S. District Court in Seattle, according to a U.S. Justice Department release.

Cooper was indicted on the charges in February of 2020 and pleaded guilty in June of 2021, according to the release.

At Thursday’s hearing, U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik said the young girls Cooper victimized will suffer emotionally from their sexual abuse and that Cooper’s sentence recognizes the impact of the harm he caused, the release states.

Between March of 2018 and January of 2019, Cooper engaged in sexual acts with a 13-year-old on the Lummi Reservation, according to the release, grooming the young teen before persuading her to engage in the sexual activity.

Cooper already was on supervised release at the time for earlier sexual assaults of two 14-year-old girls also on the Lummi Reservation, according to the release. Cooper was a juvenile at the time of those crimes.

Following his prison term, Cooper will be required to register as a sex offender and undergo sex offender treatment as part of his supervised release.

The case against Cooper was investigated by the Lummi Nation Police Department and the FBI, according to the release.