Man in prison for kidnapping, stealing cars appeals court's decision

A judge recently reviewed an appeal filed by a man convicted of kidnapping and robbery during a methamphetamine-fueled encounter.

The incident happened in 2021.

According to court documents, here’s how the night unfolded:

A man asked for help picking up a moving truck, and Terrance Brown, who he met at a drug rehabilitation center, agreed to help.

The friends and former roommates set out early one morning from Gaffney, South Carolina, to Shelby.

On the way, the two engaged in an argument about religion. The quarrel peaked when Brown, for unknown reasons, told the man to crash the car he was driving while the two were still inside.

When the driver refused to intentionally crash the vehicle, Brown attempted to wrestle the steering wheel from him. Brown soon attempted to force a collision again, but the man stopped the vehicle in the middle of the highway after narrowly avoiding hitting a car.

The man ran from the vehicle, but Brown caught up with him. While holding a firearm, Brown ordered him to get back in the vehicle and drive them to their original destination. The man agreed and later testified that he obliged because “at that point I was afraid that he would shoot me if I didn’t.”

When the two arrived at the rental facility, Brown gave his cell phone to the other man so that he could complete the online check-in process to rent a truck. The man took the opportunity to walk away from the vehicle and call 911.

Brown, still in the car, demanded that he get back into the vehicle with him, but he continued to distance himself. Brown then drove off. Soon after, police were called to a local gas station where a man reported that a man fitting Brown’s description stole his car. He said he pulled into the Citgo gas station to greet a friend before Brown drove into the parking lot, exited a vehicle, and approached them.

The man said he was still sitting in his vehicle when Brown told him to step out of his vehicle. The man saw that Brown had a gun in his hand, but he did not get out of the vehicle until Brown cocked the hammer of the firearm and pointed it at him. He expressed his demands with urgency then drove away in the man’s car.

When police arrived at the gas station, they discovered a syringe containing some residue in the abandoned vehicle. Later that morning, police received another call, this time from a nearby church. A local man happened upon Brown lying down and crying near the stolen vehicle in a church parking lot.

Brown told the man that he believed that sharpshooters in the nearby trees had shot him and that they were still trying to shoot him. The man assured Brown that there were no sharpshooters in the trees.

Brown thanked the man profusely and blamed his misperception on the meth he was taking.

The man asked Brown, “Well, don’t you think we... should call for some help?”

Brown responded, “Yes, please.”

The aftermath

The man called 911 and secured the firearm Brown had placed on top of the car.

Brown was indicted on May 10, 2021, on charges of larceny of a firearm, larceny of a motor vehicle, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and second-degree kidnapping.

His two-day trial was held in April 2022.

The defendant’s attorney moved to dismiss the charges after the state presented its evidence and again at the conclusion of all evidence. The trial court denied both motions, and the jury returned guilty verdicts on all charges. He was sentenced to nearly 11 years in jail.

The Court of Appeals returned its decision in April.

In it the judge wrote, “Because substantial evidence supports the elements of intent required by the charges of armed robbery, larceny, and kidnapping, we hold the trial court did not err when it denied Defendant’s motions to dismiss. Defendant received a fair trial, free from prejudicial error.”

