Man who was on probation for manslaughter is suspected of crashing into person with his E-bike

Neptune Beach Police Department arrested David Gallagher, 30, for reckless driving and damage to property or person & disorderly intoxication.

On Oct. 28, the suspect was driving at a high speed and in a reckless manner according to NBPD.

On 1100 1st street NBPD and JFRD responded to an injured person that was hit by the E-bike.

The victim sustained injuries as a result of the crash. Gallagher exhibited overt signs of alcohol consumption and impairment.

After conferring with the State Attorney’s Office, Gallagher was arrested. He was already on probation for DUI manslaughter from 2013.

