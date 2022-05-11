Man prompts standoff at Coweta County motel after shooting woman several times, deputies say

Sheriff’s deputies in Coweta County are working to learn what led up to a woman being shot several times at a motel.

Deputies say that shortly after midnight, they were asked to do a welfare check on a woman at America’s Best Value Inn on Hwy. 29 S. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Deputies say a guest at the motel pointed them to the room the suspect had run into. SWAT teams spent 20 to 30 minutes trying to get him out of the room.

The suspect was not armed during the short standoff. Deputies say his gun was found in the motel parking lot.

SWAT teams were able to take the suspect into custody.

The suspect’s identity and his charges have not been released.

