Man proposes on New Year’s Eve, then kills fiancee in a parking lot, Texas family says

A man in Texas was arrested after police say he shot and killed his fiancee in a parking lot just after midnight on Saturday.

He’d proposed three days earlier on New Year’s Eve, family members say.

Kendrick Akins, 39, turned himself in late Saturday after police say he shot and killed his fiancee, Dominic Johnson, 33, in a parking lot, the Houston Chronicle reported. When police arrived, they found Johnson on the ground near a vehicle with a door still open, according to the outlet.

Witnesses told officials they saw Akins shoot Johnson, KTRK reported. Johnson’s family said Akins had proposed to her a few days earlier on New Year’s Eve. They’d been dating for less than three months, according to the outlet.

Kendrick Akins, 39, was arrested after police in Texas say he shot his fiancee. More

A witness told police that she and Johnson were headed to pick up the witness’s boyfriend from work when Johnson’s car wouldn’t start, KHOU reported. Akins and Johnson began arguing as Johnson tried to fix the battery, and Akins ultimately grabbed a gun from his front pocket, the witness said, according to the outlet.

As the witness backed away, she told police she heard Johnson say, “Go ahead, shoot me, shoot me!” before Akins fired a round into her chest, KHOU reported.

Police say Akins initially fled the scene but returned and fired a shot at a good Samaritan who was trying to help Johnson, according to KTRK. Akins ran off before ultimately turning himself in to police, the outlet reported.

Family members say they are trying to make sense of Johnson’s death.

“He just proposed to her in front of the whole world,” Johnson’s sister told the Chronicle. “I want to know why. Why would you do this? You say you loved her.”

Akins was arrested and faces charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records. His bond is set at $225,000. Akins is due in court on Monday.