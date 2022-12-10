Man with psychiatric history gets 6 months for enticing teen

Dec. 10—A man with a lifetime of psychological problems — who was subject to online sexual enticement by a man five years his senior starting when he was 15 — was sentenced Friday to six months in prison for enticing a young teenager when he was 20.

ENTICEMENT

DEFENDANT: Drew Jacob McFarland, 22, who has lived on Riverview Drive in South Windsor

GUILTY PLEAS: Enticing a minor by computer, risk of injury to a child

SENTENCE: 15 years, suspended after six months in prison, followed by 15 years of probation

But Drew Jacob McFarland's incarceration will be only the start of a much longer sentence, during which he will be challenged to rebuild his life radically.

McFarland, now 22, who has lived on Riverview Drive in South Windsor, will be on probation for 15 years after he is released from prison, facing another 14 1/2 years behind bars if he violates release conditions.

One condition Judge Kevin C. Doyle imposed is that McFarland can't use the internet, except for therapeutic uses approved by the probation office. The judge said in Hartford Superior Court that McFarland was spending 10 to 12 hours a day online at one time, and that all his friends were online.

The judge told McFarland that he will have to develop "healthy relationships" and stay out of the online "fantasy world" or he will end up serving a total of 15 years in prison.

McFarland's parents divorced when he was young, he had little contact with his father until he was 8 or 9, and only sporadic contact then, defense lawyer John D. Maxwell wrote in court papers.

When McFarland was 6, a man identified many years later as Manchester firefighter Angelo Alleano Jr. broke into his house and sexually assaulted his mother.

"At the time of the event, the defendant was not consciously aware that his mother was being sexually assaulted, however, he knew an unwanted stranger was in the house and was terrified and profoundly impacted by the event," the defense lawyer wrote.

Story continues

The judge said that may be at the root of one of McFarland's psychological problems, post-traumatic stress disorder.

"Throughout much of his grammar school days and all of his middle school days, he was essentially shunned by his peers and more often than not bullied repeatedly, both verbally and physically," the defense lawyer wrote. "He had few, if any, friends."

McFarland's mother died of brain cancer when he was 15, and he has lived with his grandparents in South Windsor since then.

As a high school sophomore, McFarland transferred from South Windsor High School to the Grace S. Webb School at the Institute of Living, a Hartford psychiatric hospital. There "the bullying ceased, but the isolation continued" because other students had their own problems and social relationships outside school weren't encouraged, the defense lawyer wrote.

A Webb school evaluation concluded that McFarland was on the autism spectrum, according to Maxwell. Other diagnoses have included persistent depressive disorder, an anxiety disorder, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

If McFarland's life has been difficult, he has also contributed to the problems of the out-of-state boy he enticed online. The boy told his local police that he sent nude photos to McFarland because he wanted to feel someone cared about him, but added that "this made him feel awful."

McFarland pleaded guilty in October to risk of injury to a child and third-degree child pornography possession, in a plea bargain that called for him to receive up to 18 months in prison.

On Friday, the judge vacated the pornography plea, and McFarland pleaded guilty instead to enticing a minor by computer. The new deal guaranteed him only six months in prison but increased the time he would face for violating probation conditions from 8 1/2 to 14 1/2 years.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.