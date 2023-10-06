Man published stories of child rape online with ‘computer-generated’ photos, feds say

A California man previously convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child is going back to prison on more charges related to child sexual abuse, authorities said.

Ron Kuhlmeyer, of Santa Rosa, ran a website that distributed stories of child rape, murder, torture and sexual abuse, according to an Oct. 5 news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Some of the stories also included “lifelike computer-generated” photos of kids being sexually abused, prosecutors said.

In June, the 65-year-old man pleaded guilty in Texas to five counts of importation or transportation of obscene matters and one count of distributing obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children, records show.

Now, Kuhlmeyer has been sentenced to 33 years and nine months in prison, according to court records filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas.

His defense attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Oct. 6.

Authorities said the website, ran from the Central American country Belize, shared stories of child sexual abuse around the globe.

“Kuhlmeyer wrote many of the stories himself but also published the works of other offenders, including stories that had been previously published on Mr. Double, another website dedicated to publishing writings that detail the sexual abuse of children,” according to the release.

Thomas Arthur, the owner of Mr. Double, was sentenced in June 2021 to 40 years in prison, prosecutors said. His site was taken down in 2019, authorities said.

Kuhlmeyer served six years in a California prison after being convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child in Sonoma County in 2008, according to the release.

Santa Rosa is about 55 miles north of San Francisco.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

