Man who pulled up to ATM carjacked by robbers with guns, Atlanta police say
The Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects seen robbing and carjacking someone at a Wells Fargo ATM last month.
On Feb. 26 at around 8:30 p.m., Two men, one wearing a red beanie and black jacket and the other wearing a gray hoodie, approached a man as he was using an ATM on the 2000 block of Campbellton Road in SW Atlanta.
The two men showed him a gun and ended up stealing his black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The car was abandoned and recovered the next day.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.
You do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
