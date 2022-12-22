A man pulled up to his ex-girlfriend’s Miami Springs efficiency. He was then shot to death

A man was shot and killed after a heated argument at a Miami Springs home Wednesday night, police say. A suspect is in custody.

Lucas Antonio Cereceda, 19, was arrested Thursday morning on second-degree murder charges. The southwest Miami man is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

The shooting happened on the 600 block of South Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Miami-Dade police say Cerceda, the victim and the victim’s ex-girlfriend were at the home when Cerceda and the victim started arguing.

The victim’s ex-girlfriend lives in the rear efficiency of a home on South Drive. Cerceda was in the efficiency when the victim, a 20 year old, arrived.

Cerceda allowed the victim to come inside the efficiency and wanted to address his “differences” with the ex-girlfriend, according to Miami-Dade police.

That’s when the quarrel escalated. Miami-Dade police say Cerceda pointed a firearm and shot at the victim, who was hit in the chest, according to Citizen, a real-time safety alert app.

The victim was found lying on the ground outside the rear efficiency. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced him dead on the scene.

Miami-Dade detectives are investigating the shooting.

This report will be updated