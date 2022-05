Police in Piqua said a man was pulled from the Great Miami River on Thursday night.

Police said a man who was messing around along the bank of the river fell in and was pulled out about 100 yards downstream by a 16-year-old who was fishing with his father.

The incident happened in the area of South Co. Road 25-A and Farrington Road.

Police said the man who was pulled from the river was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment.