Man who pulled gun during garage burglary gets 8 years

Nov. 21—A man who pulled a gun on a Tolland resident last year during an attempted garage burglary, then led state police on a vehicle chase, crashed into a police cruiser, and was captured after a foot chase, was sentenced Friday in Vernon Superior Court to eight years in prison.

GARAGE BURGLARY

DEFENDANT: Malik Price, 20, of Hartford

GUILTY PLEAS: First-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, carrying a pistol without a permit, assault on a police officer

SENTENCE: Eight years in prison, followed by two years of strict special parole

AGGRAVATING FACTS: Price was identified as the man who pointed a gun at a homeowner's head and threatened to shoot him when the homeowner interrupted a garage burglary and as the driver who rammed a stolen car into a state police cruiser, causing a head injury to the trooper

MITIGATING FACTORS: Prosecutor cites Price's 'positive attributes' and unfortunate upbringing.

The sentence imposed on Malik Price, 20, of Hartford also includes two years of strict special parole after he is released from prison.

Price is the last of several young men to be sentenced in a chaotic incident that occurred in Tolland on Feb. 20, 2021.

He had pleaded guilty to first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, carrying a pistol without a permit, and assault on a police officer.

State police received 911 calls that day from residents of Kozley Road and Williams Way about people trying to steal vehicles and entering a garage.

The resident reported that two people went into his garage and tried to steal two motorcycles.

He scared them away and tackled one to the ground, when a third person pulled a gun, pointed it at his head, and threatened to shoot him, state police say. The gunman was later determined to be Price.

Tolland State's Attorney Matthew Gedansky said he initially envisioned Price receiving a sentence of 12 to 15 years, based on the accusations. However, he later learned about Price's positive attributes and unfortunate upbringing, which offers some explanation for his actions, Gedansky said. "I think it's a fair disposition," Gedsanky said. "I hope we don't see him back after this."

Story continues

He said the trooper who Price crashed into, who suffered a head injury, also thought the sentence was adequate.

Price apologized before being sentenced, which made an impression on Judge Kathleen McNamara. That "says volumes about the person you can be," she told Price. "Despite his challenges, "I think you can go on to be the man you want to be," McNamara said.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.