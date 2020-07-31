A man pulled out a gun and fired 4 'warning shots' in a Miami hotel lobby after telling guests they weren't social distancing

Buena Vista Images/Getty
- Police arrested Douglas Marks, 29, in Miami Beach, Florida, for firing "four warning shots" at Crystal Beach Suites Hotel, reported USA Today. No one was injured.
- He reportedly pulled out a black pistol and started shooting after telling a woman and her son in the hotel lobby they weren't social distancing and needed to leave.
- The woman told police she heard Marks say, "Let me take care of them, I have two people not following directions."
- Witnesses and hotel surveillance confirmed the incident. An anonymous bystander said he tried to shield the mother and son.
- "I grabbed my daughter and everybody and put them on the floor," hotel guest Elio Rodriguez, who heard the shots from his hotel room, told local outlet 7News.
- Marks claimed he was being followed, according to the police report. He faces several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- This is just the latest public confrontation caused by disagreements over face masks and social distancing.
- This summer, McDonald's workers have been assaulted by anti-mask customers, mask mandates on flights are causing mayhem among passengers, and a brawl broke out over social distancing at an Arkansas restaurant.
