Man who pulled gun on neighbors gets 3-year sentence

Jul. 2—LIMA — A Lima man charged with felonious assault for allegedly pointing a handgun at neighbors was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison.

David Henry, 37, was indicted by a grand jury in March on a second-degree felony charge of felonious assault that included a three-year specification for the use of a firearm. He was also charged with having a weapon under disability, a felony of the third degree.

In May he entered into an agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to the felonious assault charge in exchange for the state's dismissal of the firearm specification and the remaining weapons charge.

The plea deal had been offered to Henry several months earlier but he initially declined to accept.

According to court documents, officers from the Lima Police Department were dispatched on the afternoon of Jan. 30 to the 500 block of Ontario Street in reference to a fight involving a man with a gun.

Upon their arrival, officers spoke with Aaron Jennings, who said his daughter and her friend were on a trampoline in the backyard when a man with tattoos began talking to them. Jennings said he went outside to confront the man.

The subject, later identified as Henry, told Jennings he was looking for his puppy, according to court documents. The two men then began to argue and Jennings threatened Henry, who responded by threatening Jennings with his dog. While on separate sides of a fence, Jennings swung and hit Henry on the arm before Henry left the area.

The father of the other girl walked to Henry's residence on Atlantic Avenue to confront him about talking to the young girls. The man told police he knocked on the door but did not receive an answer, according to reports.

While he was walking away from the residence, Henry exited the home and began to point a handgun at him and others. Court records show that Henry said they were going to die for knocking on his door.

Officers later talked to Henry, who reportedly gave a similar story as the victims but denied having a gun. He did give police consent to search his home and a light blue handgun matching an earlier description was located inside the home.