Man pulled gun on Wendy’s employee in Bluffton, 3 minors also detained, police say

Police tracked down and charged a car full of people Wednesday after an employee from the Wendy’s drive-thru off of S.C. 170 in Bluffton said the driver pointed a gun at them, according to the Bluffton Police Department.

Tyshawn Smith, 22, of Ridgeland, was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and various drug charges, according to the Bluffton Police Department and the Beaufort County Detention Center.

In the car with Smith were three minors, two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old, who were petitioned to Family Court for unlawful firearm possession. All three were released to their parents following the incident.

All four people were armed and police found drugs in the car, police said.

Officers were called to the Wendy’s, at 9215 Evan Way, around 5:20 p.m. and were told that after Smith paid for his order in the drive-thru, he allegedly pointed a gun at the employee and sped off, said Sgt. Bonifacio Perez with the Bluffton Police Department. The employee told police which direction the car went and officers were able to catch up to the car on Buckwalter Parkway.

Police do not believe the incident stemmed from an argument or that anyone in the car knew the employee.

As of Thursday afternoon, Smith remained in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

