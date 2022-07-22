Man pulled from Little Caesars stove linked to multiple crimes in DeKalb County, police said
The man who found himself stuck inside of a Little Caesars’ exhaust pipe above an oven has been arrested after being linked to multiple burglaries and shoplifting incidents, DeKalb police said.
Last week, police responded to the Little Caesar’s on Covington Highway around 9:20 a.m. Police said he “tried to enter the top of a Little Caesar at the shopping center through an oven pipe.”
It took firefighters about an hour to remove him and once they did, he was taken to the hospital.
Police say they don’t know how the man ended up in the vent.
After conducting an investigation, police said they were able to link the suspect to four other burglaries and a shoplifting incident in the area. He has not been identified.
