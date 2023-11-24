Man pulled from Medina County lake, dies at hospital: Deputies

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A Wayne County man didn’t survive after he was found in a lake in Medina County Friday morning.

According to Medina County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded alongside Lodi police and firefighters after a man was discovered in Killbuck Lakes just before 8 a.m.

Father of Akron man who fatally overdosed on fentanyl sues alleged Chinese drug kingpins

First responders pulled the man from the water and started life-saving efforts. He was taken to Lodi Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Ohio bird flu outbreak: 1.35 million chickens killed

Investigators haven’t released the identity of the 62-year-old victim.

The death remains under investigation at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.