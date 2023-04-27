A man was pulled over on Ga. 365 for taking photos on his phone. Now he faces vehicular homicide charges from a 2022 wreck

Apr. 26—Word to the wise: If you see a car wreck on the side of the road, don't take a photo with your cellphone while driving by — especially if you have an outstanding warrant for vehicular homicide.

Robby Douglas McDaniel, 57, of Jefferson was pulled over Monday after authorities say he took a photo of a car accident while driving by in a tractor-trailer truck on Ga. 365 at Level Grove Road.

Under Georgia's Hands-Free law, it is illegal to hold a cell phone in your hands while driving.

After McDaniel was pulled over, a Habersham County Sheriff's Office sergeant ran his license, which returned a warrant out of Franklin County related to a Nov. 1, 2022, wreck that killed a 78-year-old Toccoa man and injured a child in that man's car, according to Rob Moore, spokesman for the Sheriff's Office.

Georgia State Patrol said in that wreck McDaniel's Ford F-250 pickup truck ran a stop sign and collided with the man's Cadillac DeVille, according to Moore.

Moore said McDaniel was arrested and the tractor-trailer he was driving, loaded with a bulldozer, was impounded.

McDaniel was taken to Franklin County on the vehicular homicide charge, Moore said.