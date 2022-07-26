Man pulled over for improper lane change then caught with 1.5 kilos of meth, police say

Police say a man who was pulled over for an improper lane change was found with 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Polk County Police said officers attempted to stop a GMC Terrain on Highway 27 after the driver was spotted driving erratically and made an improper lane change.

Officers stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as 40-year-old Adrian Robinson. Officers asked Robinson to step out of the vehicle but he sped off. Officers chased him and at one point, Robinson threw a green bag from the vehicle.

Robinson was eventually stopped and taken into custody. Officers found the green bag near a local animal hospital and discovered the methamphetamine inside.

Robinson was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute, improper lane change, reckless driving, obstructing an officer, tampering with evidence and attempting to elude officers.

“We want to thank the Cedartown Police Department & Rockmart Police Department for their assistance in our vehicle pursuit,” police said on Facebook. If you run, we will catch you. Be good or be good at it, Polk County.”