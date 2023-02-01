Man who pulled over off-duty officer with emergency red lights charged with impersonating an officer

A Pittsburgh man has been charged with impersonating a police officer after allegedly attempted to stop an off-duty officer by using red emergency lights.

According to the complaint, an officer was on his way to work around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Darragh and Terrace streets when a vehicle behind him attempted to stop him using emergency red lights.

The officer pulled over then saw that it was not an emergency vehicle. The driver, who police later identified as Patrick Barton, 30, then turned off the lights and went around the officer, driving on, according to the complaint.

Barton was driving a silver van. Another officer called to the scene pulled him over and Barton allegedly said he was an assistant chief for a local department and that’s why he was using the light, but said he was not responding to an active fire scene.

He was charged with possessing an instrument of crime and impersonating a public servant.

