Man pulled to safety after Akron officer grabs him in ‘nick of time’

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Officers helped a man to safety following a moment of crisis Friday morning, the Akron Police Department reported.

Police were called to the area of Arch Street and North Adolph Street around 10:30 a.m. and reportedly found a man behind the wheel of his vehicle in the middle of the road.

Police said they worked to “de-escalate the situation,” but the man attempted to get away, putting the car in reverse and then hopping out and running toward SR-8.

One officer got out of his cruiser to speak to the man, the department reported, and the man climbed over a railing.

“The officer sprang into action, ran over, and grabbed the man in the nick of time just as he let go of the railing,” the department said in a statement.

The 24-year-old man was able to be pulled over the railing once other officers caught up to where they were.

The man was taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to the department.

