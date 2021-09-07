Man pulling gun from waistband accidentally kills 23-year-old girlfriend, Texas cops say

A boyfriend fatally shot his girlfriend in the chest while pulling the gun from his waistband, Texas police said.

The 23-year-old woman was shot in her Houston apartment at about midnight Tuesday, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department.

Her 22-year-old boyfriend told police he was removing a pistol from his waistband when he accidentally discharged the gun, police said. She was then shot in the chest, and the boyfriend called out for help.

The woman’s roommates called 911, police said, and both the boyfriend and the roommates provided first aid to the 23-year-old.

When Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived, the woman was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say they questioned the boyfriend and the woman’s roommates, and no charges have have been filed.

The woman’s identity has not been released as police are awaiting verification from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

