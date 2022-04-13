Man pulls AR-15 on couple after his dog almost attacked them, deputies say

Paulding County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say pulled a gun on a couple.

Deputies say that a man was caught on surveillance camera shortly after his dog nearly attacked homeowners on their Electric Dam Road property last week.

After the incident, an argument began and the suspect pulled out an AR-15 style pistol and began threatening the homeowners.

Deputies did not say if the suspect fired the gun during the dispute.

Anyone with information who the man seen in surveillance photos is should contact investigators at 770-443-3010.

