Man pulls out gun during fight following a 21st birthday celebration in Boyertown, police say

David Mekeel, Reading Eagle, Pa.
·1 min read

Aug. 1—A Boyertown man is facing an assortment of charges after pulling out a gun during a fight that broke out following a 21st birthday celebration at a borough bar Saturday night, police said.

Kevin Murphy, 33, of the 200 block of North Franklin Street is charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, harassment, reckless endangerment and two counts each of simple assault and making terroristic threats.

Murphy remained free following arraignment Sunday before District Judge Thomas Gauby in Reading Central Court.

According to court documents:

Police were called to Iezzi's Tavern in the first block of South Reading Avenue about 9:15 p.m. for a report of a fight.

Witnesses and those involved told police the fight began as an altercation between Murphy and his mother-in-law as Murphy was leaving the party. Murphy threatened his mother-in-law and slapped her in the face.

The woman's son confronted Murphy in the parking lot. Murphy pulled a handgun out of the center console of his vehicle and pointed it at his brother-in-law and some bystanders, all of whom retreated. Police later confirmed the gun was loaded.

Murphy tossed the gun back into the console when his brother-in-law and the bystanders backed away. He and his brother-in-law then began punching each other.

A portion of the altercation was captured on a cellphone video, which police obtained from a witness.

Recommended Stories

  • Convicted felon sentenced for illegally possessing weapons, shooting at family member

    The man followed a female family member as she drove in Powder Springs, Georgia, and shot at her multiple times.

  • Four hospitalized after gunfire hits south side of South Bend over weekend

    Four people were hit by gunfire Sunday morning, one of whom remains in critical condition.

  • Pueblo mom sues Facebook over alleged harm to 13-year-old daughter

    Cecelia Tesch of Pueblo filed a civil lawsuit July 20 alleging her daughter suffered from depression and anxiety due to an addiction to Facebook.

  • Des Moines police officer resigns following misconduct allegations, investigation ongoing

    The officer previously faced a charge of nonfelonious misconduct in office, a misdemeanor, which was dismissed in May 2021.

  • Bumps, bipartisanship in long fight for semiconductor bill

    Five weeks ago, senior Biden administration aides gathered for their regular Thursday morning meeting about passing a bill to revive the U.S. computer chip sector, worried that it could be in peril. After 18 months, the bipartisan effort to provide $52 billion for semiconductors was getting close to the finish line. The billions for computer chips and scientific research, they argued, could help to cut inflation, create new factory jobs, defend the U.S. and its allies and preserve an edge against an ambitious and aggressive China.

  • ‘It’s a federal felony’: 4 men charged for shining lasers at police helicopters, officials say

    "The federal charges brought forth against these men sends a message that irresponsible actions and criminal activity will not be tolerated,” said interim Atlanta police chief, Darin Schierbaum.

  • Primary challenger to 'Squad' member Cori Bush blasts her call to defund the police, private security spending

    In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Steve Roberts, the Democratic primary challenger to "Squad" member Cori Bush, blasted the congresswoman's position on defund the police.

  • Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

    A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense.

  • Professor fired, charged with murder after 18-year-old student killed in parking deck shooting

    Carrolton police say a University of West Georgia professor faces murder charges in connection to the death of an 18-year-old student on Saturday morning.

  • Woman arrested in deadly Bay Area DUI crash

    The 28-year-old woman is accused of striking two pedestrians with a pickup truck early Saturday morning in Walnut Creek, killing one and injuring the other. Surveillance video captured people running to the scene.

  • 'Asian American frontline worker is NOT afraid': SF Walgreens employee follows thief while calling him out

    An Asian employee has raised both praise and concern for trailing a man while he allegedly stole from a Walgreens in San Francisco. The incident, which was caught on cellphone video, reportedly occurred at the Walgreens on Geary and Taylor and went viral on Sunday night. Was getting some groceries at my local @Walgreens when a barbarian ransacked the store.

  • Cops Say Gun-Loving Engineer’s Account of Tubing Death Is Undercut by Videos and His Wife

    St. Croix County Sheriff’s OfficeA deadly stabbing at a bucolic Midwest tubing spot over the weekend all began with a lost phone and the suspect turned violent over taunts of being a “child molester,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Daily Beast. But 52-year-old Nicolae Miu’s claims of having acted in self-defense were largely undercut by video filmed by a witness as well as his own wife’s version of events, the complaint reveals.“I don’t know why they were being so mean,” Miu a

  • Woman experiences 'immediate paralysis' after jumping off boat in Choctawhatchee Bay

    Okaloosa County, Florida: A woman was paralyzed Sunday after jumping feet first from a pontoon boat in Choctawhatchee Bay.

  • Officials: North Dakota murderer kills himself in prison

    A man who was serving life sentences for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state's most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a trooper was called to the state prison in Bismarck at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday “regarding a resident who had caused self-harm.” Authorities didn't immediately give a cause of death.

  • Georgia University Prof Accused of Gunning Down 18-Year-Old Student in Parking Lot

    Carrollton Police Department/GoFundMeA University of West Georgia professor fatally shot one of his own school’s students in a parking lot in the early hours of Saturday, Carrollton Police said. Richard Sigman, 47, is now facing a murder charge over the death of 18-year-old Anna Jones.According to police in Carrollton, a college town located about 50 miles west of Atlanta, Sigman threatened to whip out his gun during a verbal fight with another man in the parking lot of a pizza joint at 12:30 a.

  • University of West Georgia Professor Charged With Murder in 18-Year-Old’s Death

    Richard Sigman was accused of fatally shooting Anna Jones overnight on Saturday. He was fired from his role later that day, the University of West Georgia said.

  • Texas man who shot a woman in the neck is killed after bullet also hits him

    A Texas man who shot a woman in the neck was killed Saturday when the bullet also hit him, police said.

  • Guy Uses Flashbang On Car Burglar

    Should’ve gone with the nine banger…

  • Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts

    A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal appeals court ruled the judge who sentenced him to die nearly two decades ago did not consider his abusive childhood or mental illness. The ruling last week means the number of prisoners on South Carolina's death row has been cut nearly in half since the start of 2011, when the state carried out its last execution. Whether the state can begin putting inmates to death again may be determined this week at a trial in Columbia where lawyers for several death row prisoners are arguing the electric chair - as well as the newly established, but so far unused, firing squad - are cruel and unusual punishments.

  • Inmate in Oklahoma kills officer at privately run prison

    A corrections officer has died after being attacked by an inmate at an Oklahoma prison, officials said on Monday. The attack on officer Alan Jay Hershberger happened Sunday at the Davis Correctional Facility, which is a privately run prison in Holdenville about 70 miles (115 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. Department of Corrections officials said in a press release that inmate Gregory Thompson, 49, attacked Hershberger from behind with a homemade weapon while a group of inmates was returning to a housing area from recreation.