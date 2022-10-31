Man pulls gun on employee at Burlington Coat Factory, police say

A man stole clothes from a Memphis store and then showed a gun to employees as he made his getaway, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the man walked into the Burlington Coat Factory on Stage Road on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

He grabbed several items of clothing and began walking out of the store when he lifted his shirt and brandished a gun, threatening employees in the process, according to police.

The man took the stolen clothes and sped off in a tan four-door car with rear-end damage, according to police.

If you’ve seen this man or know where he may be, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

