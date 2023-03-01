Man pulls gun on Kroger employee, steals meat, Clayton County police say
Clayton County police are searching for a man they say pulled a gun at a metro Atlanta Kroger store and stole an undisclosed amount of meat.
On Wednesday, Feb. 15, the meat manager at the Stockbridge Kroger, located at 3618 Highway 138 SE, noticed a man stealing items.
When the manager confronted the man at the exit, the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the manager.
The suspect then left the store with a woman.
If you have information about this crime, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
