Man pulls gun on Macy’s employee after stealing $100 in clothes, police say

A man pulled a gun on a Macy’s worker after stealing $100 worth of clothes, according to Memphis Police.

Police said the man picked up merchandise from a clothing rack, concealed it and ran out of the store, followed by a Macy’s employee.

The employee watched as the man ran away and the worker was still outside when the man returned to the Macy’s parking lot to pick up his car, according to police.

When the man saw the employee was still outside, he pulled a gun on the worker, causing the employee to run back inside, Memphis Police said.

The thief then took off in his white Chevy Cruz with $100 worth of stolen goods, according to police.

If you know who this man is, Memphis Police urge you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

