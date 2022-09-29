Man pulls gun on McDonald’s worker in argument and opens fire, Georgia cops say

A man pointed a gun at a McDonald’s worker during an argument before firing shots into the air at the restaurant, police in Georgia said.

On Sept. 26, DeKalb County officers responded to the McDonald’s on Wesley Chapel Road after a report of an aggravated assault, the police department said in a news release.

The man, who was not identified, got into an argument with a female employee and pointed a gun at her, according to police. The man fired multiple shots into the air and fled the McDonald’s, according to the release.

Officers found the man at a nearby acquaintance’s home and closed off the area, the release said.

Police were able to talk him out of the home and he was taken into custody, according to the news release. Officials did not specify what charges the man could face.

DeKalb County is just east of Atlanta.

