Man pulls gun on mom trying to sell car on OfferUp in lot with 7-year-old, AZ cops say

A mom put her car up for sale on OfferUp and when she went to meet with the potential buyers, a man pointed a gun at her, Arizona police said.

The mom went with her 7-year-old daughter Jan. 17 to a Wells Fargo Bank parking lot in Mesa to meet with the potential buyers, according to a news release by the police department.

While talking with the buyers about the sale price, a man pointed a gun at her and demanded the vehicle, police said.

The woman ran with her daughter through the parking lot and went inside the bank, officials said.

While the woman and her daughter were safe inside, the man and another person drove off in the Dodge Charger, officers said.

Police said the woman didn’t know either of the people.

She gave cops the phone number that was used to inquire about the car, and police traced it back to Joseph Toledo, 29, officials said. Officers were able to get a location and went to a hospital where they found the car.

Toledo was eventually found at the Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry where he was meeting his parole officer, police said.

The other potential buyer was identified at Iridiane Garcia, 23, police said.

Garcia was found in the driver’s seat of a car parked outside the corrections department waiting for Toledo, officers said. Garcia told police the keys to the Dodge Charger were in her purse with the gun police said Toledo used during the incident.

Toledo and Garcia were booked into jail on charges of armed robbery and theft of means of transportation, according to the release.

Mesa is 20 miles east of Phoenix.

