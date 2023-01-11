Man pulls gun on Walmart employee after self-checkout, police say

Memphis Police are looking for a man who pulled a gun on a Walmart employee after trying to steal items.

The man was leaving with his mom after scanning his own items at the self-checkout around 10 p.m. on Monday, January 9, at a Walmart on Raleigh Lagrange Road when a loss prevention officer stopped him, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said that the employee checked his receipt and noticed that some of the items had not been paid for.

That’s when the man became furious and told the employee that he was going to get his gun, according to police.

A few minutes later, he did just that, police said.

The man walked back up with his gun by his side before his mother was able to get him to leave, MPD said.

MPD said he was driving an orange Mustang.

If you know who this man is, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

He is wanted for aggravated assault.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: