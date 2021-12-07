Man pulls guns on rideshare driver who didn’t have cigarettes for him, Georgia cops say

A man is accused of holding a Georgia rideshare driver at gunpoint when he didn’t have cigarettes, police said.

The rideshare driver told officers that he was giving 34-year-old Keith Long a ride on Saturday, Nov. 27, when Long got mad that he didn’t have any cigarettes for him, according to a Monday, Dec. 6, Facebook post from the Atlanta Police Department.

Long then pulled two handguns on the driver and told him to keep driving or he would be shot, police said.

The driver kept driving toward the area of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, where he managed to escape the vehicle and run away, according to police.

Officers later found Long, who ran from them as they approached him, police said.

He was apprehended after a short chase and brought back to the officers’ patrol vehicles, police said. Officers also found a backpack and handgun that Long had thrown before being apprehended.

“The backpack contained marijuana, MDMA, oxycodone, meth, bath salt, cocaine and cough syrup,” police said. “Officers recovered the suspect’s second handgun still inside the victim’s vehicle.”

Long was charged with “aggravated assault, hijacking a motor vehicle, robbery, battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and trafficking narcotics,” police said.

He was taken to Fulton County Jail after being evaluated at a hospital, according to police.

No other information about the incident had been released as of Tuesday, Dec. 7.

