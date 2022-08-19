Man pulls woman’s lifeless body out of car after crash, then walks away, PA cops say

A woman was found dead beside a car involved in a single-vehicle crash, but there was no sign of the driver when officers arrived, Pennsylvania police say.

The crash happened around 2.50 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19 in northeast Philadelphia. Chief Inspector Scott Small said in a press briefing with WTXF the male driver had the woman in his front passenger seat as he was traveling “recklessly at a high rate of speed.”

Witnesses saw the driver in the Toyota Scion jump two curbs, then knock over a street light. The impact against the light caused the Scion to flip over on its side, according to Small.

The driver climbed out of a broken window and pulled the woman out from the sunroof, police said. He was then seen by witnesses laying her body next to the vehicle.

Small said the man tried prying the license plate off the car, but fled on foot when he was unsuccessful.

Officers discovered the woman dead beside the car with “severe head trauma,” police said. The suspect’s bloody fingerprints were found on the license plate, according to Small.

Police have not released the identities of the suspect and 34-year-oldvictim, but said their identification was found in the car, WTXF reported.

14-year-old struck and killed after man flees cops in stolen car, Texas police say

Shooting suspect fleeing police dies when car gets pinned under semi, Michigan cops say

Box truck hits and seriously injures 15-year-old, then drives off, Georgia cops say