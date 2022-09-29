Man who punched Asian woman over 100 times in Yonkers pleads guilty to hate crime; faces 17 years

A man pleaded guilty to hate crime charges for punching and stomping on a 67-year-old Asian woman over 100 times in the vestibule of her Yonkers building earlier this year, prosecutors said Thursday.

Tammel Esco, 42, is charged with assault as a hate crime in the unprovoked attack. According to his plea agreement, he’ll be sentenced to over 17 years in state prison, with five years of post-release supervision.

As the woman entered her building on Riverdale Ave. in Yonkers on March 11, Esco called her an “Asian b---h” before he approached her from behind, officials said.

Brutal surveillance footage released by police shows Esco punch the victim in the head, knocking her to the ground.

When she was on the floor and backed into a corner, Esco punched the woman over 100 times before he stomped on her repeatedly and spat on her.

Responding officers found the woman with extensive facial injuries and Esco standing outside the building.

She was rushed to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla and treated for bleeding on the brain, multiple facial fractures and bruising and cuts to the head and face.

Esco was taken into custody and charged for the vicious attack.

Following his arraignment, a Westchester County judge ordered him held without bail

In a statement, the victim and her family said they are continuing to heal from the traumatic attack.

“It is our sincere hope that Mr. Esco will learn from this experience, understand the suffering and trauma he has caused and let go of the hatred and malice that drove him to commit such an awful crime,” they said.