Man who punched cop during Capitol riot has brother in Secret Service who is friends with Michelle Obama, the Huffington Post has revealed

Capitol police in riot gear guard as supporters of Donald Trump try to open a door of the US Capitol in Washington DC. Jose Luis Magana/AP Photos

Son of police officer who punched cop during Capitol riots has brother in the Secret Service.

Scott Kevin Fairlamb, 43, of Stockholm, New Jersey, was arrested on five charges on January 22.

Preston Fairlamb III led Michelle Obama's service detail while she was First Lady.

The son of a police officer who punched a cop during the Capitol riots also has a brother in the Secret Service who Michelle Obama previously described as a "real friend," the Huffington Post found.

Scott Fairlamb, 43, of Stockholm, New Jersey was arrested on January 22 on five charges including assaulting a federal officer and carrying dangerous weapon, Department of Justice records show.

His brother, Preston Fairlamb III, has been the resident agent-in-charge of the Trenton Resident Office in Trenton, New Jersey, since 2013 and had led Michelle Obama's service detail while she was First Lady between 2009 and 2017, according to the Huffington Post.

In her memoir, Obama noted that she and Preston Fairlamb III had "became real friends," sharing stories and jokes. She also attended his retired police trooper father, Preston 'Jay' Fairlamb Jr.'s funeral in 2012 after he died in a motorcycle crash, the report also added.

A criminal complaint filed against S.K. Fairlamb shows he was caught on video punching a federal officer and also posted a video of himself on his Facebook page, which has since been deleted, where he could be seen carrying a baton and saying: "What Patriots do? We f------- disarm them, and then we storm f------- the Capitol."

According to NJ.com, Fairlamb has since been released on a $50,000 unsecured bond and is subject to house arrest with electronic monitoring. The Huffington Post also noted that there was nothing to indicate that Preston Fairlamb III was aware of his brother's activities during the Capitol riots. Five people died in the riots.

He now owns the Fairlamb Fit gym in Pompton Lakes, New Jersey, and embarked on a professional MMA career in 2000 under the name "Wildman." The gym's website states that he was a "top ultimate fighter" until he was diagnosed with a form of leukemia.

The rioter previously made headlines in May, 2020 for refusing to adhere to the stay-at-home orders and closure of non-essential businesses imposed by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, which he called an overreach of the governor's authority, Newsweek report.

