Man Who Punched Elderly Couple and Harassed Olympic Athlete, Pleads Not Guilty to Hate Crime Charges

Ryan General
·2 min read

A man who punched an elderly Asian couple has been charged with hate crimes during his arraignment on Tuesday, local prosecutors revealed.

Michael Orlando Vivona, 26, is now facing two felony counts of elder abuse, two felony counts of hate crime battery and two felony hate crime enhancements, reports the LA Times.




The Orange County district attorney’s office noted Vivona pleaded not guilty to all the charges, which carry a maximum sentence of nine years in state prison.

Vivona allegedly attacked an elderly Korean couple, 78 and 79, as they were walking at Grijalva Park in Orange County on Sunday evening, NextShark previously reported.

The suspect was accused of punching the husband in the face and hit the wife in the head, knocking both victims to the ground. They suffered minor injuries, with the elderly man sustaining an abrasion on his leg.

Orange Police Department Sgt. Phil McMullin said Vivona admitted he has a “fixation against Asians," attacking the couple because of their race.

“We believe that this attack was racially motivated based on our investigation and our interview that happened afterwards,” McMullin said. “He specifically said that he had a hate towards the Asian community.”

Weeks ago, Vivona was also captured on film in the same park verbally harassing Olympic athlete Sakura Kokumai.

On April 1, the athlete, 28, was training for her upcoming karate competition at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games when Vivona threatened her with racial slurs.

She did not report the incident to the police.




 











View this post on Instagram
























 

A post shared by Sakura Kokumai (@sakurakokumaikarate)






Vivona is detained in Orange's Theo Lacy Facility, and his bail is set at $65,000, according to the Orange County district attorney's office press release.

Featured Image via Orange Police Department

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Asian Family Brutally Attacked in NYC Subway Needs Plates in Face, Other Surgeries

Chinese Restaurant Sparks Outrage For Weighing Customers Before They Can Order

Vietnamese Coffee Shop Robbed of $400 in 30 Seconds in Seattle

Filipino American Woman Harassed by Racist 'Ultra Karen' in Torrance

Recommended Stories

  • Southern California man charged with hate crime in attack on elderly Asian couple

    Michael Orlando Vivona, 26, is alleged to have punched the couple in a park Sunday, and he's under investigation in the verbal harassment of an Olympic athlete.

  • California Man Who Allegedly Attacked Elderly Asian Couple Arrested and Charged

    A man has been arrested and charged with multiple hate crimes for allegedly physically attacking an elderly Asian couple in a park in Southern California.

  • Man Who Harassed Olympian Sakura Kokumai Arrested After Assaulting Elderly Couple in OC Park

    A man who was filmed harassing Olympic athlete Sakura Kokumai weeks ago in Orange County has been arrested after also allegedly attacking an elderly Korean American couple in the same location. Michael Vivona, 25, was apprehended by Orange police for punching a 79-year-old man and 80-year-old woman in their faces at Grijalva Park on Sunday evening, LA Times reported. On 4/18/21 officers arrested 25-year-old Michael Vivona from Corona for assaulting an elderly Korean American couple.

  • Mass. man charged with hate crime after trying to run over Black children

    A Massachusetts man is being charged with a hate crime among others for allegedly trying to hit children with his truck. Shane Belleville was arrested last week after he allegedly engaged in a confrontation with juveniles as reported by People. The 36-year old is now facing a hate crime.

  • Police Seek Help in Finding Robber Who Punched Asian Man in Cincinnati

    The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect of the robbery and assault of an Asian American man in Pendleton, an incident that officials said on Monday is not racially motivated. The 30-year-old victim was walking across the 1400 block of Sycamore Street at around 5 p.m. on April 14 when he was approached by the still unidentified suspect, Fox19 reported. The suspect then took his victim's belongings and fled the scene in a light blue Nissan Altima with tinted windows and a possible Ohio temporary license plate, according to the police.

  • Asian hate crime victim speaks out after attack

    A 65-year-old Asian woman is speaking exclusively to Eyewitness News after she was viciously attacked in Midtown in a horrific incident that made national headlines.

  • Gemma Chan, Susie Lau Call Out British Newspaper for ‘Trivializing’ Prince Philip’s ‘Casual Racism’

    Fashion blogger and journalist Susie Lau and “Crazy Rich Asians” star Gemma Chan have called out the Sunday Times for playing down the “casual racism” in its tribute article to the late Prince Philip, who died earlier this month at 99 years old. The Sunday Times published a front page report one day after Prince Philip’s funeral on April 18, saying the British public "secretly enjoyed" the late Duke of Edinburgh’s racist comments, according to Insider. Lau, known as @susiebubble on Instagram, posted about the catch on the social media platform while listing an extensive compilation of reasons why she is demanding "a retraction and apology for the piece," alongside ESEA Network members Ying Suen, Anny Ma, and Ruth Lie.

  • Georgia park honoring confederacy gets first Black chair

    The board overseeing an Atlanta area park that has centuries-old ties to the Ku Klux Klan and contains the largest Confederate monument ever crafted will be headed for the first time by an African American. Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday announced that he had appointed the Rev. Abraham Mosley to serve as chairman of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association, the state authority responsible for overseeing Stone Mountain Park about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta.

  • Brooklyn Woman Charged With Hate Crime For Slapping Woman Speaking Mandarin in Manhattan

    A Brooklyn woman accused of harassing and slapping an Asian woman two weeks ago in Manhattan's Lower East Side near Chinatown has been arrested on Tuesday. The incident: Cheyanne Taylor, 29, approached the 25-year-old victim at around 7:30 p.m. on April 7 as she was sitting outside an ice cream shop with a friend on Grand Street near Forsyth Street, New York Daily News reported. Surveillance footage caught Taylor slapping the victim across the face then fleeing the scene.

  • Matt Foster

    Check out this week's Fantasy Baseball Fearless Forecast

  • Babysitter used wrestling moves on 1-year-old before his death, Texas police say

    He’s also accused of holding the infant like a football.

  • Mom shoots 10-year-old son and places body in car trunk, Kentucky cops say

    She told officers she tried to cut her son’s tongue out of his mouth before shooting him.

  • 'Bathroom bill' allowing students, teachers to reject shared restrooms with transgender peers clears Tennessee Senate

    The Senate bill, which includes slightly different language, is expected to pass the House and head to Gov. Bill Lee's desk.

  • Harlem Community Honors Korean Soul Food Chain Owner, Condemns Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

    Community leaders and local clergy members from Harlem in New York City organized a gathering to celebrate a Korean American restaurant owner's nearly 40 years of service to her neighborhood. Members of the community rallied against anti-Asian violence and honored Betty Park, the owner of the soul food chain Manna’s, at an event on April 14 on Malcolm X Boulevard, according to Patch. Today I honored the owner of Manna's in Harlem for her service to the community -- Ms. Betty Park.

  • Thousands of Russians take to the streets in support of Alexei Navalny

    Thousands of supporters of jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny took to the streets across Russia on Wednesday evening in a final bid to secure his freedom amid reports that he was in a “critical” condition. Hundreds of demonstrators packed the main thoroughfare across from the Kremlin, chanting “Navalny” and “We need changes!” just a few hundred meters from Russia’s seat of power. Black-clad riot police put on a formidable show of force, with hundreds of officers in full gear lining the curb throughout the capital, but largely stood by and watched, a significant contrast to the violence of previous demonstrations.

  • 7 sought in robbery inside Bronx McDonald's

    Surveillance video from inside the fast-food restaurant appears to show the group kicking one of the victims.

  • At least 488 students and staff quarantined last week in Fayette County schools

    COVID-19 quarantines have more than tripled in Fayette County schools.

  • Belgian envoy's wife 'slapped' S.Korea shopkeeper

    South Korean police say they want to talk to the wife of the Belgian ambassador there, after an incident in which she allegedly slapped a shopkeeper.Footage from a security camera emerged online this week from a clothing store.It shows a woman slapping a shopkeeper who had tried to stop her from approaching another worker.They had suspected she was trying to leave the shop with an item of clothing she had not paid for. Police who were dispatched at scene identified her as Xiang Xueqiu, the wife of the Belgian ambassador, according to an officer at the local police station. Police say they received a complaint over an alleged assault.But since then, the police have not been able to contact Xiang, saying it was because she was in a hospital. Reuters was unable to identify which hospital and could not immediately reach her for comment. The Belgian embassy in Seoul confirmed Xiang had been hospitalized but made no further comment. South Korea's foreign ministry told Reuters it had urged the Belgian embassy to cooperate on the matter and said it would take appropriate measure based on the police investigation.

  • Tiny mouse deer born at Bristol Zoo

    A tiny mouse deer was recently born at the Bristol Zoo in England – and despite its deceivingly long legs, it's about the height of a pencil. The animal is about 8 inches tall now, and will only weigh about 3 pounds once fully grown, the zoo said.

  • Derek Chauvin Found Guilty On All Charges In George Floyd's Death

    The jury took roughly 10 hours to reach a verdict in the former Minneapolis police officer's high-profile trial.